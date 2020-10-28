Photos: Local pet parents dress their furry friends up for Halloween

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Halloween is just days away and even though it will look different this year, one thing has stayed the same: people dressing their pets up in adorable costumes.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, over 148 million adults in the U.S. will participate in Halloween-related festivities this year, with 18% saying they’ll purchase a costume for their pets.

The top three most popular pet costume choices, according to consumers, are: pumpkin, hot dog and superhero.

12 News wants to see pictures of your pets dressed up in their Halloween costumes!

Make sure to use #PetHalloweenCostume in the subject line.

Here are some photos of pets ready for Halloween across Southern New England:

Teddy as a “Bad Pet” (Joanna Campopiano via ReportIt!)

Cali as a hot dog (Lauren Cleary via ReportIt!)

Mugsy as Count Bunnicula (Aly Fairbrother via ReportIt!)

Thor (James Murray via ReportIt!)

Maisey as Wonder Woman (Luke Dimeo via ReportIt!)

Arnie as Kitti Minaj (April Barber via ReportIt!)

Ceaser and Layla as Superman and Superwoman (Vanessa Velez via ReportIt!)

Frejya as a bee (Rebecca Cottle via ReportIt!)

Woody as Woody from Toy Story (Kay via ReportIt!)

Roxy as a lion (Cindy Sullivan via Facebook)

Unicorn pup (Lindsay Smith via Facebook)

Devil (Ingrid Vanessa Luna via Facebook)

Maisy being a Whippet (Karyn Jimenez-Elliott via ReportIt!)

Below are some pets in their costumes by members of the 12 News team: