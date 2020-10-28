Photos: Local pet parents dress their furry friends up for Halloween

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Halloween is just days away and even though it will look different this year, one thing has stayed the same: people dressing their pets up in adorable costumes.
According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, over 148 million adults in the U.S. will participate in Halloween-related festivities this year, with 18% saying they’ll purchase a costume for their pets.
The top three most popular pet costume choices, according to consumers, are: pumpkin, hot dog and superhero.
