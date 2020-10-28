Photos: Local pet parents dress their furry friends up for Halloween

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Halloween is just days away and even though it will look different this year, one thing has stayed the same: people dressing their pets up in adorable costumes.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, over 148 million adults in the U.S. will participate in Halloween-related festivities this year, with 18% saying they’ll purchase a costume for their pets.

The top three most popular pet costume choices, according to consumers, are: pumpkin, hot dog and superhero.

12 News wants to see pictures of your pets dressed up in their Halloween costumes!

Send us your photos via ReportIt!

Make sure to use #PetHalloweenCostume in the subject line.

Here are some photos of pets ready for Halloween across Southern New England:

  • Teddy as a “Bad Pet” (Joanna Campopiano via ReportIt!)
  • Cali as a hot dog (Lauren Cleary via ReportIt!)
  • Mugsy as Count Bunnicula (Aly Fairbrother via ReportIt!)
  • Thor (James Murray via ReportIt!)
  • Maisey as Wonder Woman (Luke Dimeo via ReportIt!)
  • Arnie as Kitti Minaj (April Barber via ReportIt!)
  • Ceaser and Layla as Superman and Superwoman (Vanessa Velez via ReportIt!)
  • Frejya as a bee (Rebecca Cottle via ReportIt!)
  • Woody as Woody from Toy Story (Kay via ReportIt!)
  • Roxy as a lion (Cindy Sullivan via Facebook)
  • Unicorn pup (Lindsay Smith via Facebook)
  • Devil (Ingrid Vanessa Luna via Facebook)
  • Maisy being a Whippet (Karyn Jimenez-Elliott via ReportIt!)

Below are some pets in their costumes by members of the 12 News team:

  • Luigi as a postal carrier (Mike Montecalvo)
  • Marcus as a pumpkin (Kim Kalunian and Ted Nesi)
  • Spike as the cowardly lion (Sarah Doiron)

