Photos: Local impacts of the coronavirus pandemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ From empty parking lots to abandoned city streets, there’s no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Southern New England hard.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the visible impacts the pandemic has had locally:

Outside of Providence Place Mall during rush hour.

Providence Place Mall closed to shoppers; restaurants only offering take-out.

An empty Kennedy Plaza at rush hour.

No commuters in sight at Kennedy Plaza.

Normally busy roads completely empty during rush hour.

A normally full parking lot outside Healthtrax is completely empty.

Gas prices have plummeted over the past couple of weeks due to the pandemic.

Restaurants across the region are offering take-out only after being ordered to close their dining rooms.

N95 masks sold out at Adler’s Hardware in Providence.

National Guard members screening travelers arriving at T.F. Green Airport.

An employee uses a “spray gun” to disinfect chairs at T.F. Green Airport.

T.F. Green’s 360-degree disinfectant sprayer.

A cleaning system wipes down escalator hand rails at T.F. Green.

The Cranston DMV is screening all customers upon arrival.

The Rhode Island Department of Medical Assistance Team’s donation site in West Greenwich.

Boxes of donations arriving at the Rhode Island Department of Medical Assistance Team’s donation site.

A “HOPE” banner hangs outside a Warwick family’s home.

Sign indicating a local pharmacy is out of certain paper products.

Shelves empty of toilet paper at a local pharmacy.

