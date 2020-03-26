Photos: Local impacts of the coronavirus pandemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ From empty parking lots to abandoned city streets, there’s no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Southern New England hard.
Do you have any photos to share? Send them to reportit@wpri.com.
Here’s a glimpse at some of the visible impacts the pandemic has had locally:
