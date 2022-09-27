Floridians in the Gulf Coast area are bracing for impact with Hurricane Ian expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm before it makes landfall on Wednesday.

The hurricane hit Cuba with sustained winds of 125 mph, causing damage and flooding.

Below, see images of Ian’s impacts in Cuba and the storm preparations in Florida.

  • Fallen utility poles and fallen branches line a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
  • A man leans over next to an oveturned box filled with a fishing line, after Hurricane Ian’s storm surge flooded the area in Playa Cajio, Artemisa, Cuba, Tuesday, September 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
  • A man stands on the doorframe of his home after Hurricane Ian’s storm surge flooded the area in Boca de Cajio, Artemisa, Cuba, Tuesday, September 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
  • A torn Cuban flag flutters in Havana, on September 27, 2022, following the passage of Hurricane Ian. – Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday, with the storm prompting mass evacuations and fears it will bring widespread destruction as it heads for the US state of Florida. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A vehicle weaves through fallen trees bought down by the winds of Hurricane Ian, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up shelters, evacuated people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in the nation’s main tobacco-growing region. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
  • A resident uses plastic as protection from the rain in Batabano, Cuba, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
  • Crews clear fallen trees bought down by the winds of Hurricane Ian, in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, September 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
  • Patrick Adams seals the main door of a restaurant with gaffer tape as Hurricane Ian approaches in Clearwater, Florida on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP)
  • A man rides a bike past the message “Go Away Hurricane Ian” at a condominium complex in St. Pete Beach on September 27, 2022 in St. Petersburg. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A man, along with his Macaw and cat, prepares his sailboat on the Davis Islands yacht basin ahead of the potential arrival of Hurricane Ian Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Ian is predicted to make landfall somewhere along Florida’s west coast. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • Traffic builds along Interstate 4 in Tampa, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, as Hurricane Ian approaches. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel via AP)
  • Shoppers search the shelves of a supermarket for any remaining water in anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Tampa, Florida on September 27, 2022. (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A woman takes photos while waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Ian passes through George Town, Grand Cayman island, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Kevin Morales, File)
  • Visitors to the Southernmost Point buoy brave the high waves from Hurricane Ian crash for photos, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Key West, Fla. (AP Photo/Mary Martin)
  • Visitors to the Southernmost Point buoy brave the high waves from Hurricane Ian crash for photos, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Key West, Fla. (Rob O’Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP)
  • Canceled flights are shown on a video board at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at the Tampa International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • Waves kick up under a dark sky along the shore of Batabano, Cuba, Sept. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)
  • Lisa Bromfield and Mike Sernett work to place a sheet of plywood on the front windows of a store in downtown Gulfport in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 26, 2022, in South Pasadena, Fla. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)
  • A gasoline pump is shut down and wraped in plastic in St. Pete Beach ahead of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St. Petersburg. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Ansley Popovich puts up protection for her restaurant in Clearwater Beach, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A kite surfer flies in the air as they take advantage of strong winds caused by Hurricane Ian, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • A man flies high with the Miami skyline in the background, as kite surfers take advantage of strong winds caused by distant Hurricane Ian, at Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Kite surfers glide across the water as they take advantage of strong winds caused by Hurricane Ian, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Kite surfers take advantage of strong winds caused by distant Hurricane Ian, at Matheson Hammock Park in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • A man walks his dog during a break of heavy rain, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Florida. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
  • Edward Montgomery and Courtney Viezux board up Montgomery’s apartment building as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • Jennifer Tamman evacuates her home with one of her cats before the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • Matt Worsham boards up his home as he prepares for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • Residents fill up sand bags in Edgewater, Florida, on September 27, 2022, as the eastern coast of central Florida braces for Hurricane Ian.(Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Jontau Hines (R) and Theresa Galluzzo fill up sand bags in Edgewater, Florida, on September 27, 2022, as eastern coast of central Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

