Floridians in the Gulf Coast area are bracing for impact with Hurricane Ian expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm before it makes landfall on Wednesday.
The hurricane hit Cuba with sustained winds of 125 mph, causing damage and flooding.
Below, see images of Ian’s impacts in Cuba and the storm preparations in Florida.
