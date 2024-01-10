EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heavy rain and snowmelt caused significant flooding across Rhode Island.
Many roads have been closed to prevent drivers from going through unsafe areas.
Above is a gallery of images submitted by 12 News crews and viewers.
If you have any good pictures or video of the storm and its impacts, and it’s safe to do so, please send them to ReportIt@wpri.com.
