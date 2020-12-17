PHOTOS: First major snowfall of the season

(WPRI) — It’s been a while since Southern New England has experienced a significant snow storm.

Although the snow is still falling, accumulations are ranging from 6-12 inches for much of Rhode Island, with a smaller amount in southeastern Massachusetts.

Now we want to see what your view of the storm looks like! If it’s safe to do so, send us a picture or short video for a chance to be featured on air or in our online gallery.

Below are some photos from 12 News viewers across Southern New England:

  • Chepachet (Kimberly Tetrault via ReportIt!)
  • West Warwick (Karen W via ReportIt!)
  • Chepachet (Kimberly Tetrault via ReportIt!)
  • Johnston (Sallyann Bradford via Facebook)
  • Snow in South Attleboro is higher than Maverick’s legs! (Nicole Robey via ReportIt!)
  • Erica Ricci/WPRI-TV
  • Dougie. in the snow! (gsav111 via Twitter)
  • TJ Del Santo/WPRI-TV
  • Everest from Pawtucket supervising the clean up (Sarah Packer via ReportIt!)
  • Ryan Clifton/WPRI-TV
  • Goose enjoying a foot of snow in Greenville! (Ryan Fogarty via ReportIt!)
  • CT/Foster line (Erica Regan WPRI-TV)
  • State House in the snow (Erica Ricci WPRI-TV)
  • Pablo in Somerset (Tony Guild via ReportIt!)
  • Early road conditions in West Warwick (Kerri Viau via ReportIt!)
  • Johnny Villella/12 News
  • Johnny Villella/12 News
  • Johnny Villella/12 News
  • Johnny Villella/12 News

