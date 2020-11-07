PHOTOS: America and the world react as Biden-Harris elected

Amanda Madden sprays champagne as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza after CNN called the race in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

  • Residents read a copy of their local paper in the town of Ballina, North West of Ireland, the ancestral home of President elect Joe Biden, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden was elected Saturday as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • Trump supporters demonstrating during the election results, at right, pray with a counter protester after the presidential election was called for Joe Biden outside the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 07: People gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate former Vice President Joe Bidens victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election near the White House on November 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier this morning several news outlets called the election for former Vice President Joe Biden after a multi-day delay in the results while the country waited for four contentious states to finish counting ballots. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
  • A woman reacts after hearing that former Vice President Joe Biden had been declared the winner by CNN over Pres. Donald Trump in the presidential election at McPherson Square, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • People celebrate outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • People react outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza, react to the presidential race being called in Joe Biden’s favor, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden wave signs at the entrance to Trump National golf club in Sterling, Va., Saturday Nov 7, 2020. Trump was at the facility. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
  • Catherine Hallahan waits for the celebrations to start in Ballina, North West of Ireland Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ballina is the ancestral home of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • People celebrate after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Trump supporters demonstrating the election results face off with counter protesters at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • Joe Blewitt, a cousin of US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his wife Deirdre celebrate in anticipation of the results of the US election as Biden edges closer to victory over Donald Trump, at a mural of Biden in his ancestral home of Ballina, Co. Mayo, Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • A man puts bunting up in the town of Ballina, the ancestral home of Joe Biden, in North West of Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden was elected Saturday as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • A worker puts up an advertising billboard for a recruiting company, featuring what resembles US President Donald Trump, in Zagreb, Croatia, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
  • A man hangs a US flag up in the town of Ballina, North West of Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Ballina is the ancestral home of US President elect Joe Biden. Biden was elected Saturday as the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump in an election that played out against the backdrop of a pandemic, its economic fallout and a national reckoning on racism. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • Trump supporters, at left, demonstrating the election results are confronted by counter protesters at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • A police officer directs supporters of President Donald Trump away from the Pennsylvania State Capitol Plaza where they did not have a permit to demonstrate, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa. A permit had been granted to an opposing group. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • A supporter of President Donald Trump demonstrates outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • People celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
  • A supporter of President Donald Trump waves a flag from atop a bus outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa., after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • Two supporters of President Donald Trump exchange words outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
As soon as the news buzzed on their phones, Americans gathered spontaneously on street corners and front lawns — honking their horns, banging pots and pans, starting impromptu dance parties — as an agonizingly vitriolic election and exhausting four-day wait for results came to an end Saturday morning.

