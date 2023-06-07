PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Northeast is in a haze as smoke from Canadian wildfires makes its way south.
The smoky conditions caused the FAA to ground flights in New York and New Jersey and led to Air Quality Alerts being issued.
