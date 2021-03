EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Today is National Puppy Day!

What a better way to celebrate than sharing pictures of your furry friends?

12 News wants you to send pictures of your puppy, or dogs who think they are puppies, for a chance to be featured in our online gallery!

Make sure to use #NationalPuppyDay in the subject line.

Here are some puppies across Southern New England:

Champ (Alex Mendoza via ReportIt!)

Sebastian (Kayla Lee via Facebook)

Oliver (Terri Tasca via Twitter)

Fendi (Lissette Ocampo via ReportIt!)

Val (Gary Tait via ReportIt!)

Fenway and Nibbles (Sue Trindade Carvalho via Facebook)

Sophie, Penny and Brady (Debbi Leahy via Facebook)

Oscar and Mayer (Wendy Wajda via Facebook)

Providence Police K9 Ripp (Eric Chabot via ReportIt!)

Bowie (Craig Massey via ReportIt!)

11 Pitbull puppies (Jax Adele via ReportIt!)

Bentley (Nick August via ReportIt!)

Gia (Kerri Giorgio via ReportIt!)

Briggs (Allie August via ReportIt!)

Ember and Duke (Rocco Sauro via Twitter)

5 week old Tallulah who is currently hospitalized with parvo (Potter League for Animals via Twitter)

(Dani California via Twitter)

Bowie (Craig Massey via Twitter)

(Melissa Fajardo via Twitter)

Bailey (Brittany via Twitter)

PJ FUNNYBUNNY (Andria Coletta via ReportIt!)

Gretzky and Putter (Linda Bouchard via ReportIt!)

Below are some pups owned by members of the 12 News team.