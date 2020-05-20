It’s National Rescue Dog Day!

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Wednesday marks National Rescue Dog Day, which recognizes the benefits of adopting a dog in need of a home.

Rescue dogs often overcome extreme obstacles and yet provide comfort, security and friendship as family pets. According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.

Here are some photos of Rescue Dogs across Southern New England:

Below are some of the rescue dogs owned by members of the Eyewitness News team:

Eyewitness News Reporter Alexandra Leslie and her dog Eddie.

Eyewitness News Reporter Alexandra Leslie’s dog Eddie.

Target 12 Investigator Tim White’s dog Dexter

Target 12 Investigator Tim White’s dog Scruffy

Rhode Show Host Will Gilbert’s dog Tommy, a rescue from The East Greenwich Animal Protection League.

Rhode Show Host Will Gilbert’s dog Tommy, a rescue from The East Greenwich Animal Protection League.

Rhode Show Host Michaela Johnson’s dog Griffey, a rescue from Save A Lab in RI.

Looking to rescue a dog? Here is a list of Rhode Island shelters put together by Dog Lover’s Digest:

Potter League for Animals

87 Oliphant Lane

Middletown, RI 02842

Phone: (401) 846-8276

Email: info@potterleague.org

Bristol Animal Shelter

10 Minturn Farm Rd.

Bristol, RI 02809

Phone: (401) 253-4834

Email: friendsofbristolanimalshelter@gmail.com

Warren Animal Hospital

581 Metacom Ave

Warren, RI 02885

Phone: (401) 245-8313

Email: WAHADOPTIONS@AOL.COM

PawsWatch

P.O. Box 7005

Warwick, RI 02887

Email: cats@pawswatch.org

North Kingstown Animal Shelter

395 Hamilton Allenton Road

North Kingstown, RI 02852

Phone: 401-295-5579

Email: NKAS395@yahoo.com

Pet Refuge

500 Stony Lane

North Kingstown, RI 02852

Phone: (401) 294-1115

Email: ddoehrmann@yahoo.com

East Greenwich Animal Protection League

P.O. Box 184

East Greenwich, RI 02818

Phone: (401) 467-3670

Email: onlygirlx33@aol.com

Midnight Run Rescue

East Greenwich, RI 02818

Email: midnightrunrescue@gmail.com

Second Chance Cats of Kent County

Warwick, RI 02886

Phone: (401) 732-8223

Email: kentcountycats@gmail.com

PAAWS RI

2944 Post Road

Warwick, RI 02886

Phone: (401) 287-4389

Email: contact@paawsri.org

Cat Adoption Team Services

P.O. Box 15194

Riverside, RI 02915

Phone: 401-433-1946

Email: catadoptionteam@aol.com

PAWS New England

Warwick, RI 02888

Email: info@pawsnewengland.com

Ten Lives Cat Rescue

Warwick, RI 02888

Email: hello.tenlives@gmail.com

Hope Cat Rescue

Warwick, RI 02888

Phone: (401) 965-2363

Email: nathancampagna@yahoo.com

Save One Soul Animal Rescue League

PO BOX 498

Wakefield, RI 02880

Email: dogs@sosarl.org

Providence Animal Control

200 Terminal Rd

Providence, RI 02905

Phone: (401) 243-6040

Email: ttorres@aspectsinc.com

Handsome Dan’s Rescue for Pit Bull Type Dogs

Cranston, RI 02905

Email: heather@obhounds.com

East Providence Animal Control Center

62 Commercial Way

East Providence, RI 02914

Phone: (401) 435-7675

Email: epacc@hotmail.com

Animal Rescue Rhode Island

506 B Curtis Corner Rd

P.O. Box 458 Wakefield

South Kingstown, RI 02879

Phone: (401) 783-7606

Email: shelter@animalrescueri.org

Great Dane Rescue of New England

PO Box 100083

Cranston, RI 02910

Email: info@gdrne.org

Tigersden Rescue

Cranston, RI 02910

Email: tigersden6684@yahoo.com

Northwest Animal Protection League

West Warwick, RI 02893

Phone: (401) 286-5931

Email: stacia.pietropaolo@gmail.com

Southpaws Express

West Warwick, RI 02893

Phone:

Email: maramuser@gmail.com

Just Doodles and Friends Rescue

West Warwick, RI 02893

Email: justdoodlesrescue@yahoo.com

Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc

Cranston, RI 02920

Email: smalldogrescuene@gmail.com

Pawswatch Adoptable Cats

Rumford, RI 02916

Email: pawswatchep@gmail.com

Friends of Exeter Animals

169 South County Trail

Exeter, RI 02822

Phone: (401) 294-2754

Email: exeteranimalshelter@town.exeter.ri.us

Volunteer Services for Animals – Warwick

PO Box 6263

Providence, RI 02940

Phone: (401) 273-0358

Email: vsaheadquarters@yahoo.com

Almost Home Rescue, Inc.

P.O. Box 6111

Providence, RI 02940

Phone: (401) 400-1107

Email: support@almosthomeri.org

Pawtucket Animal Shelter

Pawtucket, RI 02862

Phone: 401-722-4243

Scruffy Paws Animal Rescue

Johnston, RI 02919

Email: scruffypawsanimalrescue@gmail.com

HeavenLee’s Rescue

Johnston, RI 02919

Phone: (401) 744-2251

Email: savekittycatsri@gmail.com

Joy’s Tales of Tails

Johnston, RI 02919

Phone: (401) 696-8653

Email: Pumpkin.joystalestails@gmail.com

Friends of Central Falls Animals

Central Falls, RI 02863

Email: adoptions@centralfallsanimals.org

Richmond Animal Control

51 Buttonwood Rd.

Wyoming, RI 02898

Phone: (401) 539-4236

Email: acefido@richmondpd.org

Charlestown Animal Shelter

50 Sand Hill Road

Charlestown, RI 02813

Phone: 401-364-1211

New England Humane Society

Cumberland, RI 02864

Email: newenglandhumanesociety2012@gmail.com

Scituate Animal Shelter

106 George Washington Highway

Clayville, RI 02815

Phone: (401) 647-7200

Email: scituateanimalcontrol@scituatepd.org

Furry Angels Dachshund Rescue

Foster, RI 02825

Phone: (401) 392-3585

Email: Furryangelsdachshundrescue@yahoo.com

Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary

266 Mendon Rd

Woonsocket, RI 02895

Phone: (401) 765-4174

Email: gail@repm.com

Furever Dachshund Rescue

North Smithfield, RI 02896

Email: laurasdoxies@gmail.com

Little Rhody Rescue

Glocester, RI 02814

Phone: (401) 692-1117

Email: LittleRhodyRescue@gmail.com

The Abandoned Dogs of RI

Chepachet, RI 02814

Email: abandoneddogsofri@gmail.com

Westerly Animal Control

33 Larry Hirsch Lane

Westerly, RI 02891

Phone: (401) 584-7941

Email: nkillam@westerlyri.gov