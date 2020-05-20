It’s National Rescue Dog Day!

Live Now
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Wednesday marks National Rescue Dog Day, which recognizes the benefits of adopting a dog in need of a home.

Rescue dogs often overcome extreme obstacles and yet provide comfort, security and friendship as family pets. According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.

Eyewitness News is looking for pictures of your rescue pups!

Send them to us here via ReportIt!

Make sure to use #NationalRescueDogDay in the subject line.

Here are some photos of Rescue Dogs across Southern New England:

  • Michelle Thibault via Facebook
  • Michelle Morissette Gomes via Facebook
  • Jeanine Jorge Turner via Facebook
  • Kristen Carroll Skwirz via Facebook
  • Nicole Raposo via Facebook
  • Norman Plante via Facebook
  • Amanda Burton via Facebook
  • Erika Normann via Facebook
  • Robin Bonetti Meunier via Facebook
  • Ali Ducharme via Facebook
  • Kristen Deblasio via Facebook
  • Anita Dudemaine via Facebook

Below are some of the rescue dogs owned by members of the Eyewitness News team:

  • Eyewitness News Reporter Alexandra Leslie and her dog Eddie.
  • Eyewitness News Reporter Alexandra Leslie’s dog Eddie.
  • Target 12 Investigator Tim White’s dog Dexter
  • Target 12 Investigator Tim White’s dog Scruffy
  • Rhode Show Host Will Gilbert’s dog Tommy, a rescue from The East Greenwich Animal Protection League.
  • Rhode Show Host Will Gilbert’s dog Tommy, a rescue from The East Greenwich Animal Protection League.
  • Rhode Show Host Michaela Johnson’s dog Griffey, a rescue from Save A Lab in RI.

Looking to rescue a dog? Here is a list of Rhode Island shelters put together by Dog Lover’s Digest:

Potter League for Animals
87 Oliphant Lane
Middletown, RI 02842
Phone: (401) 846-8276
Email: info@potterleague.org

Bristol Animal Shelter
10 Minturn Farm Rd.
Bristol, RI 02809
Phone: (401) 253-4834
Email: friendsofbristolanimalshelter@gmail.com

Warren Animal Hospital
581 Metacom Ave
Warren, RI 02885
Phone: (401) 245-8313
Email: WAHADOPTIONS@AOL.COM

PawsWatch
P.O. Box 7005
Warwick, RI 02887
Email: cats@pawswatch.org

North Kingstown Animal Shelter
395 Hamilton Allenton Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Phone: 401-295-5579
Email: NKAS395@yahoo.com

Pet Refuge
500 Stony Lane
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Phone: (401) 294-1115
Email: ddoehrmann@yahoo.com

East Greenwich Animal Protection League
P.O. Box 184
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Phone: (401) 467-3670
Email: onlygirlx33@aol.com

Midnight Run Rescue
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Email: midnightrunrescue@gmail.com

Second Chance Cats of Kent County
Warwick, RI 02886
Phone: (401) 732-8223
Email: kentcountycats@gmail.com

PAAWS RI
2944 Post Road
Warwick, RI 02886
Phone: (401) 287-4389
Email: contact@paawsri.org

Cat Adoption Team Services
P.O. Box 15194
Riverside, RI 02915
Phone: 401-433-1946
Email: catadoptionteam@aol.com

PAWS New England
Warwick, RI 02888
Email: info@pawsnewengland.com

Ten Lives Cat Rescue
Warwick, RI 02888
Email: hello.tenlives@gmail.com

Hope Cat Rescue
Warwick, RI 02888
Phone: (401) 965-2363
Email: nathancampagna@yahoo.com

Save One Soul Animal Rescue League
PO BOX 498
Wakefield, RI 02880
Email: dogs@sosarl.org

Providence Animal Control
200 Terminal Rd
Providence, RI 02905
Phone: (401) 243-6040
Email: ttorres@aspectsinc.com

Handsome Dan’s Rescue for Pit Bull Type Dogs
Cranston, RI 02905
Email: heather@obhounds.com

East Providence Animal Control Center
62 Commercial Way
East Providence, RI 02914
Phone: (401) 435-7675
Email: epacc@hotmail.com

Animal Rescue Rhode Island
506 B Curtis Corner Rd
P.O. Box 458 Wakefield
South Kingstown, RI 02879
Phone: (401) 783-7606
Email: shelter@animalrescueri.org

Great Dane Rescue of New England
PO Box 100083
Cranston, RI 02910
Email: info@gdrne.org

Tigersden Rescue
Cranston, RI 02910
Email: tigersden6684@yahoo.com

Northwest Animal Protection League
West Warwick, RI 02893
Phone: (401) 286-5931
Email: stacia.pietropaolo@gmail.com

Southpaws Express
West Warwick, RI 02893
Phone:
Email: maramuser@gmail.com

Just Doodles and Friends Rescue
West Warwick, RI 02893
Email: justdoodlesrescue@yahoo.com

Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc
Cranston, RI 02920
Email: smalldogrescuene@gmail.com

Pawswatch Adoptable Cats
Rumford, RI 02916
Email: pawswatchep@gmail.com

Friends of Exeter Animals
169 South County Trail
Exeter, RI 02822
Phone: (401) 294-2754
Email: exeteranimalshelter@town.exeter.ri.us

Volunteer Services for Animals – Warwick
PO Box 6263
Providence, RI 02940
Phone: (401) 273-0358
Email: vsaheadquarters@yahoo.com

Almost Home Rescue, Inc.
P.O. Box 6111
Providence, RI 02940
Phone: (401) 400-1107
Email: support@almosthomeri.org

Pawtucket Animal Shelter
Pawtucket, RI 02862
Phone: 401-722-4243

Scruffy Paws Animal Rescue
Johnston, RI 02919
Email: scruffypawsanimalrescue@gmail.com

HeavenLee’s Rescue
Johnston, RI 02919
Phone: (401) 744-2251
Email: savekittycatsri@gmail.com

Joy’s Tales of Tails
Johnston, RI 02919
Phone: (401) 696-8653
Email: Pumpkin.joystalestails@gmail.com

Friends of Central Falls Animals
Central Falls, RI 02863
Email: adoptions@centralfallsanimals.org

Richmond Animal Control
51 Buttonwood Rd.
Wyoming, RI 02898
Phone: (401) 539-4236
Email: acefido@richmondpd.org

Charlestown Animal Shelter
50 Sand Hill Road
Charlestown, RI 02813
Phone: 401-364-1211

New England Humane Society
Cumberland, RI 02864
Email: newenglandhumanesociety2012@gmail.com

Scituate Animal Shelter
106 George Washington Highway
Clayville, RI 02815
Phone: (401) 647-7200
Email: scituateanimalcontrol@scituatepd.org

Furry Angels Dachshund Rescue
Foster, RI 02825
Phone: (401) 392-3585
Email: Furryangelsdachshundrescue@yahoo.com

Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary
266 Mendon Rd
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Phone: (401) 765-4174
Email: gail@repm.com

Furever Dachshund Rescue
North Smithfield, RI 02896
Email: laurasdoxies@gmail.com

Little Rhody Rescue
Glocester, RI 02814
Phone: (401) 692-1117
Email: LittleRhodyRescue@gmail.com

The Abandoned Dogs of RI
Chepachet, RI 02814
Email: abandoneddogsofri@gmail.com

Westerly Animal Control
33 Larry Hirsch Lane
Westerly, RI 02891
Phone: (401) 584-7941
Email: nkillam@westerlyri.gov

