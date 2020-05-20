It’s National Rescue Dog Day!

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Wednesday marks National Rescue Dog Day, which recognizes the benefits of adopting a dog in need of a home.
Rescue dogs often overcome extreme obstacles and yet provide comfort, security and friendship as family pets. According to the ASPCA, approximately 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.
Looking to rescue a dog? Here is a list of Rhode Island shelters put together by Dog Lover’s Digest:
Potter League for Animals
87 Oliphant Lane
Middletown, RI 02842
Phone: (401) 846-8276
Email: info@potterleague.org
Bristol Animal Shelter
10 Minturn Farm Rd.
Bristol, RI 02809
Phone: (401) 253-4834
Email: friendsofbristolanimalshelter@gmail.com
Warren Animal Hospital
581 Metacom Ave
Warren, RI 02885
Phone: (401) 245-8313
Email: WAHADOPTIONS@AOL.COM
PawsWatch
P.O. Box 7005
Warwick, RI 02887
Email: cats@pawswatch.org
North Kingstown Animal Shelter
395 Hamilton Allenton Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Phone: 401-295-5579
Email: NKAS395@yahoo.com
Pet Refuge
500 Stony Lane
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Phone: (401) 294-1115
Email: ddoehrmann@yahoo.com
East Greenwich Animal Protection League
P.O. Box 184
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Phone: (401) 467-3670
Email: onlygirlx33@aol.com
Midnight Run Rescue
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Email: midnightrunrescue@gmail.com
Second Chance Cats of Kent County
Warwick, RI 02886
Phone: (401) 732-8223
Email: kentcountycats@gmail.com
PAAWS RI
2944 Post Road
Warwick, RI 02886
Phone: (401) 287-4389
Email: contact@paawsri.org
Cat Adoption Team Services
P.O. Box 15194
Riverside, RI 02915
Phone: 401-433-1946
Email: catadoptionteam@aol.com
PAWS New England
Warwick, RI 02888
Email: info@pawsnewengland.com
Ten Lives Cat Rescue
Warwick, RI 02888
Email: hello.tenlives@gmail.com
Hope Cat Rescue
Warwick, RI 02888
Phone: (401) 965-2363
Email: nathancampagna@yahoo.com
Save One Soul Animal Rescue League
PO BOX 498
Wakefield, RI 02880
Email: dogs@sosarl.org
Providence Animal Control
200 Terminal Rd
Providence, RI 02905
Phone: (401) 243-6040
Email: ttorres@aspectsinc.com
Handsome Dan’s Rescue for Pit Bull Type Dogs
Cranston, RI 02905
Email: heather@obhounds.com
East Providence Animal Control Center
62 Commercial Way
East Providence, RI 02914
Phone: (401) 435-7675
Email: epacc@hotmail.com
Animal Rescue Rhode Island
506 B Curtis Corner Rd
P.O. Box 458 Wakefield
South Kingstown, RI 02879
Phone: (401) 783-7606
Email: shelter@animalrescueri.org
Great Dane Rescue of New England
PO Box 100083
Cranston, RI 02910
Email: info@gdrne.org
Tigersden Rescue
Cranston, RI 02910
Email: tigersden6684@yahoo.com
Northwest Animal Protection League
West Warwick, RI 02893
Phone: (401) 286-5931
Email: stacia.pietropaolo@gmail.com
Southpaws Express
West Warwick, RI 02893
Phone:
Email: maramuser@gmail.com
Just Doodles and Friends Rescue
West Warwick, RI 02893
Email: justdoodlesrescue@yahoo.com
Small Dog Rescue of New England Inc
Cranston, RI 02920
Email: smalldogrescuene@gmail.com
Pawswatch Adoptable Cats
Rumford, RI 02916
Email: pawswatchep@gmail.com
Friends of Exeter Animals
169 South County Trail
Exeter, RI 02822
Phone: (401) 294-2754
Email: exeteranimalshelter@town.exeter.ri.us
Volunteer Services for Animals – Warwick
PO Box 6263
Providence, RI 02940
Phone: (401) 273-0358
Email: vsaheadquarters@yahoo.com
Almost Home Rescue, Inc.
P.O. Box 6111
Providence, RI 02940
Phone: (401) 400-1107
Email: support@almosthomeri.org
Pawtucket Animal Shelter
Pawtucket, RI 02862
Phone: 401-722-4243
Scruffy Paws Animal Rescue
Johnston, RI 02919
Email: scruffypawsanimalrescue@gmail.com
HeavenLee’s Rescue
Johnston, RI 02919
Phone: (401) 744-2251
Email: savekittycatsri@gmail.com
Joy’s Tales of Tails
Johnston, RI 02919
Phone: (401) 696-8653
Email: Pumpkin.joystalestails@gmail.com
Friends of Central Falls Animals
Central Falls, RI 02863
Email: adoptions@centralfallsanimals.org
Richmond Animal Control
51 Buttonwood Rd.
Wyoming, RI 02898
Phone: (401) 539-4236
Email: acefido@richmondpd.org
Charlestown Animal Shelter
50 Sand Hill Road
Charlestown, RI 02813
Phone: 401-364-1211
New England Humane Society
Cumberland, RI 02864
Email: newenglandhumanesociety2012@gmail.com
Scituate Animal Shelter
106 George Washington Highway
Clayville, RI 02815
Phone: (401) 647-7200
Email: scituateanimalcontrol@scituatepd.org
Furry Angels Dachshund Rescue
Foster, RI 02825
Phone: (401) 392-3585
Email: Furryangelsdachshundrescue@yahoo.com
Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary
266 Mendon Rd
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Phone: (401) 765-4174
Email: gail@repm.com
Furever Dachshund Rescue
North Smithfield, RI 02896
Email: laurasdoxies@gmail.com
Little Rhody Rescue
Glocester, RI 02814
Phone: (401) 692-1117
Email: LittleRhodyRescue@gmail.com
The Abandoned Dogs of RI
Chepachet, RI 02814
Email: abandoneddogsofri@gmail.com
Westerly Animal Control
33 Larry Hirsch Lane
Westerly, RI 02891
Phone: (401) 584-7941
Email: nkillam@westerlyri.gov