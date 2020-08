EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Attention pet owners, it’s National Dog Day!

Celebrating the day can be as easy as giving your four-legged friend a big hug and kiss, or buying them new treats and toys.

Eyewitness News is looking for pictures of your pups, no matter where they are!

Make sure to use #InternationalDogDay in the subject line.

Here are some photos of Dogs across Southern New England:

Roxy Pine (Ashley Gaule via ReportIt!)

Bella (Ashley Lopes via ReportIt!)

Alana (Brenda Vaudreuli via ReportIt)

Gingy (Pinanong Newton via ReportIt)

Marta and Liesl (Gina O’Toole via ReportIt)

(Diane King via ReportIt)

Below are some dogs owned by members of the Eyewitness News team.