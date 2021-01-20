Photos: Inauguration ceremony of President Biden, Vice President Harris

WASHINGTON (WPRI) — On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, while Kamala Harris became the first female vice president in the country’s history.
Live Streaming Coverage for the Presidential Inauguration
- Approx. 8 a.m. – NewsNation Live Coverage as President Trump leaves Washington
- 9 a.m. – CBS News live coverage begins
- 11 a.m. – NewsNation live coverage begins
- 12 p.m.- Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States
- TBD – Inauguration parade
- 8:30 p.m. – “Celebrating America” primetime special
