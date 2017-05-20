In Memoriam: Victims of the Station Nightclub Fire

Live Now
On the night of Feb. 20, 2003, 100 people were killed and 200 others were injured in a fire at the Station Nightclub in West Warwick.

Below is a photo gallery of those who lost their lives as we continue to remember them 17 years later:

  • alves louis s 33-lincoln-ri_481247
    Louis Alves, 33, of Lincoln
  • Kevin Anderson, 37, of Warwick
  • Stacie Angers, 29, of Worcester
  • Christopher Arruda, 30, of Coventry
  • Eugene Avilez, 21, of Burlington, Mass.
  • Tina Ayer, 33, of Warwick
  • Karla Bagtaz, 41, of Randolph
  • Mary Baker, 32, of Fall River
  • Thomas Barnett, 38, of West Greenwich
  • Laureen Beauchaine, 35, of West Warwick
  • Steven Thomas Blom, 38, of Cranston
  • William Christopher Bonardi, 36, of Smithfield
  • Richard Cabral, 37, of Attleboro
  • Kristine Carbone, 38, of Taunton
  • William Cartwright, 42, of Pawtucket
  • Edward Corbett III, 31, of West Warwick
  • Michael Cordier, 31, of Westerly
  • Alfred Crisostomi, 38, of Providence
  • Robert Croteau, 31, of Fall River
  • Lisa D’Andrea, 42, of Barrington
  • Matthew Darby, 36, of Cranston
  • Dina DeMaio, 30, of West Warwick
  • Rachel Florio-DePietro, 31, of Providence
  • Albert Anthony DiBonaventura, 18, of North Dighton
  • Christina DiRienzo, 37, of Plymouth, Mass.
  • Kevin Dunn, 37, of Attleboro
  • Lori Durante, 40, of West Warwick
  • Edward Ervanian, 29, of Cranston
  • Charline Elaine Gingras-Fick, 35, of Central Falls
  • Thomas Fleming, 30, of Worcester
  • Mark Fontaine, 22, of Johnston
  • Daniel Frederickson, 37, of Coventry
  • Michael Fresolo, 32, of Worcester
  • James Gahan, 21, of Falmouth
  • Melvin Gerfin, 46, of Groton, Conn.
  • Laura Gillett, 32, of Pembroke, Mass.
  • Michael James Gonsalves, 40, of Warwick
  • James Gooden, 37, of Cranston
  • Derek Gray, 22, of Dracut, Mass.
  • Skott Greene, 35, of Warwick
  • Scott Griffith, 41, of West Warwick
  • Pamela Gruttadauria, 33, of Johnston
  • Bonnie Hamelin, 27, of Warwick
  • Jude Henault, 37, of Lisbon, Conn.
  • Andrew Hoban, 22, of North Kingstown
  • Abbie Hoisington, 28, of Cranston
  • Michael and Sandy Hoogasian of Cranston
  • Tammy Mattera-Housa, 29, of Warwick
  • Carlton Howorth, 39, of Norton
  • Eric James Hyer, 32, of Scituate
  • Derek Brian Johnson, 32, of West Warwick
  • Lisa Kelly, 27, of Swansea
  • Tracy King, 39, of Warwick
  • Michael Joseph Kulz, 30, of Warwick
  • Keith Lapierre, 29, of Worcester
  • Dale Latulippe, 46, of Carver, Mass.
  • Stephen Libera, 21, of North Kingstown
  • John Longiaru, 23, of Johnston
  • Ty Longley, 31, Northridge, CA
  • Keith Mancini, 34, of Cranston
  • Steven and Andrea Mancini of Johnston
  • Judith Manzo, 38, of North Providence
  • Thomas Marion, 27, of Westport
  • Jeffrey Martin, 33, of Melrose, Mass.
  • Kristen McQuarrie, 37, of Ledyard, Conn.
  • Thomas Medeiros, 40, of Coventry
  • Samuel Miceli, 37, of Lisbon, Conn.
  • Donna M. Mitchell, 29, of Fall River
  • Leigh Ann Moreau, 21, of Providence
  • Ryan M. Morin, 31, of Boston
  • Jason Morton, 38, of West Greenwich
  • Beth Ellen Mosczynski, 33, of Millbury, Mass.
  • Katherine O’Donnell, 26, of Seekonk
  • Nicholas Philip O’Neill, 18, of Pawtucket
  • Matthew James Pickett, 33, of Bellingham, Mass.
  • Carlos Pimental, 38, of West Warwick
  • Christopher Prouty, 24, of Pawtucket
  • Jeffrey Rader, 32, of Danville, CA
  • Theresa Rakoski, 30, of Taunton
  • Robert L. Reisner III, 29, of Coventry
  • Walter Rich, 40, of Attleboro
  • Donald Roderiques, 46, of Mashpee, Mass.
  • Tracey Romanoff, 32, of Coventry
  • Joseph Rossi, 35, of Pawtucket
  • Bridget Sanetti, 25, of Coventry
  • Rebecca Shaw, 24, of Warwick
  • Mitchell Shubert, 39, of Newbery, Fla.
  • Dennis Smith, 36, of Pawtucket
  • Victor Stark, 39, of West Yarmouth, Mass.
  • Benjamin and Linda Suffoletto of Glocester
  • Shawn Sweet, 28, of Pembroke, Mass.
  • Jason Sylvester, 24, of Coventry
  • Sarah Jane Telgarsky, 37,of Plainfield, Conn.
  • Kelly Vieira, 40, of West Warwick
  • Kevin Washburn, 30, of Franklin, Mass.
  • Everett Woodmansee, 30, of Charlestown
  • Robert Daniel Young, 29, of Taunton

