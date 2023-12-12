EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has released an emergency inspection report from last weekend showing damage to the Washington Bridge that led to its immediate closure.

The 26-page report includes images dated from Friday, when RIDOT said a rank-and-file worker first discovered alarming structural problems on the bridge, including the failure of steel anchor pins that hold major beams in place.

R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said the pins date back to 1968, when the bridge opened. The second half of the inspection report released Tuesday includes the original planning documents for construction of the bridge in the 1960s.

The discovery of the structural issues Friday led to intensive inspections of the bridge over the weekend, culminating in Alviti’s decision Monday to order the immediate closure of the westbound side of the bridge.

“The fact is, we averted a major catastrophe here,” Alviti said during a briefing Tuesday.

The decision has caused massive traffic disruptions in Greater Providence. It’s expected to be two weeks before the eastbound side of the bridge can be switched to two-way traffic, and at least three months before the westbound side can reopen.