Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Behind the Scenes: 12 News working Election 2020
Gallery
Top Stories
2020 election turnout could reach highest number in more than 100 years
Patriots acquire Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford for 6th-round pick
2 former eBay employees indicted in harassment campaign
Watch at 8 pm: Your Local Election Headquarters Live Update
Live
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
The War on Alzheimer’s
Atypical Election
Distance Learning Divide
Perspectives on Race
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Inside the Mafia
Top Stories
12 Responds: Why haven’t I received my car tax bill?
Video
Top Stories
BOE says mail ballot processing ‘very secure’ and going well but critics leery
Video
12 Responds: Will my mail ballot be accepted if it’s postmarked for Nov. 3?
Video
The Democratic vote in RI slumped in 2016 – will it rebound in 2020?
Report: Number of people buying Halloween costumes down this year
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Game Bound
Masters Report
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Hometown Hero
High School
Team of the Week
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Patriots acquire Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford for 6th-round pick
Top Stories
NFL trade deadline: What did the Patriots do?
Lincoln blanks North Smithfield, 6-0 in boys soccer
Video
Hometown Hero: Moses Brown’s Candace Ballarin
Video
Fatts Russell makes Cousy Watch List
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 10/30/2020: Mass. 4th Congressional District Debate
Video
Top Stories
Cold Case Cards: Who Killed Vernon Lomba?
Video
Newsmakers 10/9/2020: Warwick Mayor Debate
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Lobster and Fried Chicken
Video
Top Stories
Checking in with the Providence Children’s Museum
Video
What to know about HECM for Purchase
Video
Keeping your children safe online
Video
In the Kitchen: Chai Spice Pumpkin Pie
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Veterans Voices
12 Salutes Local Veterans
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Behind the Scenes: 12 News working Election 2020
Photo Galleries
Posted:
Nov 3, 2020 / 07:25 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 3, 2020 / 07:25 PM EST
Providence
12 Responds: Why haven’t I received my car tax bill?
Video
Election 2020: Real-Time Race Results
RI reports 344 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths
Video
New York man dies after tractor-trailer rolls over on I-95
Video
Some RI, Mass. storefronts board up ahead of the election; Fall River increases ballot safety
Video
ElectionBeat: RI sees record-breaking voter turnout an hour before polls close
Video
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Election 2020: 12 News Team Tweets
A Twitter List by wpri12
Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve
Tribute Photo Gallery: 12 Salutes Local Veterans
Virginia Veteran has winning encounter with Prince Harry at Invictus Games, and the picture to prove it
Video
Army veteran, former high school athlete coaches perseverance
Video
Veterans Voices: Navy sailor creates nonprofit to bring joy to active duty service members
Video
Not ‘I’ but ‘we’: The key to victory for one World War II veteran
Video
More Veterans Voices
Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update
DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi
Video
More Dan Yorke State of Mind
Don't Miss
Behind the Scenes: 12 News working Election 2020
Gallery
Tribute Photo Gallery: 12 Salutes Local Veterans
RI family to appear on Family Feud
Video
Rare Halloween treat in the skies this evening
Video
Brother’s inspiration helps teen inventor win international competition
Video
Rhode Island’s haunted history with local author, historian Rory Raven
Video
As clocks fall back, AAA reminds drivers to focus on the road
Video
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams
Community Events & Happenings
Tribute Photo Gallery: 12 Salutes Local Veterans
Communities get creative so children can safely celebrate Halloween
Video
BankRI’s ‘Holiday Giving Tree’ program to start earlier due to pandemic
More Community
The Border Report Tour
Experts: Immigration changes might take backseat to COVID-19 relief even if Democrats win
Mexico’s president met with signs of support and protest in Juarez
Video
PHOTOS: Border Wall in South Texas
More Border Report Tour