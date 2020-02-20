Attention pet owners: It’s National Love Your Pet Day!

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s National Love Your Pet Day!

Pet lovers everywhere are focusing on giving extra special attention to their pets. The day encourages pet owners to focus on the special relationship pets hold in our lives.

Pets aren’t just dogs and cats, however: There are a lot of people who prefer birds, reptiles, fish or rodents. Whoever your companion is, spoil and appreciate them!

Eyewitness News is looking for pictures of your pets, no matter what they are! Send them to us here via ReportIt! »

Make sure to use the hashtag #LoveYourPetDay in the subject line.

Below are some of the pets owned by members of the Eyewitness News team:

  • Brittany Schaefer and her dog Brady
  • Courtney Carter’s guinea pig Snow Boy
  • Danielle North and her dog Mollie
  • Sarah Doiron’s hamster Cashew
  • Logan Wilber and his dog Maddux
  • Tim White’s dogs Scruffy and Dexter
  • Melanie DaSilva’s dogs Taco and Smores
  • Jennifer Quinn’s dog Duke
  • Sarah Doiron’s dogs Spike and Gus
  • Alexandra Leslie’s dog Eddie
  • Caroline Goggin’s dog Winston (Winnie)
  • Torry Gaucher’s dog Frank
  • Shiina LoSciuto’s dog Roxy (Roxy recently passed away… but we’re honoring her memory!)
  • Molly O’Brien’s dog Wiley
  • Ryan Welch’s dog Titus
  • Jessica Bradley’s cat Loki
  • Corey Welch’s dog Cody
  • Erica Ponte’s cats Brisket, Studebaker and Betty
  • Ryan Clifton’s dog Barkley
  • Kim Kalunian and Ted Nesi’s dog Marcus
  • Mike Montecalvo’s dog Luigi
  • Jesus Mendoza’s bunny Pablo

