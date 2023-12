FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The 124th annual Army-Navy game was played at Gillette Stadium for the first time on Dec. 9, 2023.

The two service academies battled it out on the gridiron in front of thousands of cheering service members, veterans, families and fans.

Check out the photo gallery below for images from the game.

Army-Navy football game at Gillette Stadium (Photo: Mel DaSilva/WPRI-TV)

Service members in the stands at Gillette Stadium for the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9, 2023 (Photo: Mel DaSilva/WPRI-TV)

Service members in the stands at Gillette Stadium for the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9, 2023 (Photo: Mel DaSilva/WPRI-TV)

Service members in the stands at Gillette Stadium for the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9, 2023 (Photo: Mel DaSilva/WPRI-TV)

Service members in the stands at Gillette Stadium for the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9, 2023 (Photo: Mel DaSilva/WPRI-TV)

Service members in the stands at Gillette Stadium for the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9, 2023 (Photo: Mel DaSilva/WPRI-TV)

Service members in the stands at Gillette Stadium for the Army-Navy Game on Dec. 9, 2023 (Photo: Mel DaSilva/WPRI-TV)

Army-Navy football game at Gillette Stadium (Photo: Mel DaSilva/WPRI-TV)

