Person of interest in Subway robbery in custody

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Bellingham police have questioned a man about a weekend armed robbery at a Subway restaurant, Woonsocket police confirmed.

Woonsocket police told Eyewitness News the man was taken into custody Sunday on an unrelated, outstanding warrant. While he was in Woonsocket custody, police said Bellingham investigators questioned the man about the Saturday night robbery at the Subway at 170 Pulaski Boulevard.

Around 8:21 p.m. police say the suspect showed a knife and demanded cash from a worker who was injured during the incident. The man is then seen in surveillance video carrying out the entire cash register drawer from the business.

While the man was questioned, police said no charges in the robbery have been filed yet.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, reddish-brown shoes, and a Patriots hat. Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Bellingham Police at 508-966-1515.