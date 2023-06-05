BOSTON (WPRI) — A federal judge has granted the request of a Dighton man charged with leaking top-secret documents for an additional court-appointed attorney.

Jack Teixeira, 21, of Dighton, was charged in April with unauthorized transmission of defense materials and unauthorized retention and removal of classified documents.

Last week Teixeira’s public defender, attorney Brendan Kelley, asked for additional help because of the “complexity and nature of the prosecution.” In a filing Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy granted the request assigning a longtime New York defense lawyer.

Attorney Michael Bachrach has defended some notorious clients, including a man accused of kidnapping and murder in an MS-13 gang case, and an American-born former member of Al Qaeda who plotted to attack a commuter railroad.

According to Teixeira’s request for another taxpayer-funded attorney, Bachrach has to have “Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information” clearance to work on the case.

Kelley filed an affidavit under seal that outlined reasons to bring on Bachrach.

Teixeira was a cyber defense operations journeyman with the Air National Guard at the Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod.

He’s accused of taking classified documents involving spy operations and related to the war in Ukraine and posting images of them on Discord, a social media platform used by gamers.

Teixeira has been held without bail since his arrest. In May, Judge Hennessy determined he should remain behind bars because of the large number of people Teixeira put at risk when he published the material.