Pedro Espinal wins Democratic primary for Providence Ward 10

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Pedro Espinal has won the Democratic primary in the special election for Providence’s Ward 10.

Espinal received 304 out of 846 votes, according to the unofficial totals.

Espinal beat out Monica Huertas, Orlando Correa and Natalia Rosa Sosa in the low-turnout primary, and will go on to face independent Jeffrey Lemire in the general election on Nov. 5.

The seat was open following the resignation earlier this year of former Council President Luis Aponte, who pleaded to embezzling from his campaign account.

