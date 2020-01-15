PD: Former Colchester man confesses to killing wife, 3 children in Florida

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Police announced on Wednesday that a former Colchester man has confessed to killing his wife and three children in Celebration, Florida.

Police in Florida are investigating the deaths of four people in a home just south of Orlando that is connected to a family from Connecticut who was reported missing.

Related: Suspect in custody, 4 bodies found in death investigation possibly connected to Colchester family

Their home in Celebration, Florida is now a crime scene after four bodies were found inside on Monday. The Todt family, originally from Colchester, was living here.

While the medical examiner has not completed positive identifications of the bodies, police say that Tony Todt has confessed to killing his wife, three children and the family dog.

Todt was arrested and charged with multiple counts of homicide. Police say that he is cooperating with the investigation.

“It shocked me when I heard they were gone,” said a neighbor.

A neighbor says they had not seen Tony and Megan Todt, or their three young kids, since November, which is difficult news for those who used to play with the family.

“They always had a smile on their face. They loved board games and soccer and basketball and they just seemed like really happy kids,” said a neighbor.

Another neighbor snapped a photo shortly after the bodies were found of a man described as the father, Tony Todt, being taken away in handcuffs.

RELATED: Town of Colchester reacts to news of bodies found in investigation in Florida, possibly connected to missing Colchester family

“I’m like still in shock. I can’t believe any of this happened. And they were so sweet. I still can’t believe it, any of it,” said a neighbor.

This story is hitting people hard in Colchester as well, especially those who knew the family personally. Tony and Megan Todt own Family Physical Therapy in town.

The Todts were reported missing in mid- December by family members. Records indicate they sold their Colchester home back in 2017.

Police in Florida will also be holding a press conference on the investigation at 12:30 p.m. that you can watch here.