COVENTRY, R.I. — A Pawtucket police officer accused of driving drunk and making violent threats toward officers in Coventry is due in court on Wednesday morning.

According to online court records, a criminal complaint filed Monday formally charges Daniel Dolan with a felony charge of threats to public officials, along with two misdemeanors: driving under the influence (BAC unknown) and eluding law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.

Dolan, 40, was taken into custody earlier this month after he was pulled over by police on Main Street.

In the police report obtained by 12 News, an officer says he stopped Dolan after seeing him turn onto the street at a high speed, which caused the rear of his pickup truck to fishtail before he overcorrected and crossed into the opposite lane of travel. Police noted there was a moderate amount of traffic in the area at the time and that Dolan had two passengers inside the truck.

The report says police also had a recording of Dolan in a jail cell following his arrest, where he allegedly made comments like “next time I’m shooting” and “next time I’m killing you [expletive].”

Dolan reportedly said, “You know who I am” while the officer was taking his license and registration. When asked if he had been drinking, Dolan told the officer he had not, despite showing signs of intoxication, the report says.

Police claim Dolan also brought up a past incident when Coventry police went to his home: “You guys showed up seven cars deep and walked in like a bunch of rookies. I should’ve picked [shot] all of you one by one,” he said, according to the police report. “I could’ve picked all of you off one by one, but I was feeding my chickens.”

In addition to the criminal charges, Dolan was cited for refusal to submit to a chemical test and laned roadway violations. He’s due to appear at the R.I. Traffic Tribunal in October.

It’s not the first time Dolan has been under scrutiny.

While off-duty in 2021, Dolan was in plainclothes and driving his personal pickup when he confronted a car outside a West Greenwich pizza shop. He fired one shot after the driver took off.

Dolan was charged after the shooting was deemed unjustified, but after the trial, the jury found he was not guilty of assault.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien has been calling for Dolan’s termination since the acquittal, saying at the time that “the 2021 shooting, along with previous incidents of misconduct, raise serious concerns about Officer Dolan’s fitness to serve our city.”

Dolan is still on paid leave as his employment case goes through the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) process. The city told 12 News those hearings began a few weeks ago.

After Dolan was acquitted, his salary was reinstated and he received nearly $124,000 in back pay from his time suspended without pay.