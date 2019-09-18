Pawtucket mascots alerting drivers to school zone speed limits

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket officials are employing a not-so-serious strategy to draw attention to a serious safety issue.

On Tuesday, school mascots posted up outside three city schools with signs reminding drivers of the 20 mph speed limit. Mayor Donald Grebien and Police Chief Tina Goncalves said the goal is to urge drivers to slow down for the safety of children.

“The city and Pawtucket School Department have long recognized that speeding in school areas is a problem, especially since many of the students and parents in our city walk to school every day,” Goncalves said. “We will continue reaching out to all residents and drivers in any way possible in order to lower their speeds.”

The mascots will greet drivers again on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. near Goff Middle School and Potter Burns and Nathanael Greene Elementary Schools.

Officials also sought to draw attention to the city’s new school-zone speed cameras, which went live at the beginning of the academic year.

The city is currently in a 30-day warning period. Once that ends, those caught speeding in school zones will be issued a $50 ticket while those who run a red light will receive a $95 ticket.

“The purpose of the public safety camera program is to reduce vehicular speeds within school zones,” Grebien said. “The program will be a success when there are no violations issued.”

The speed cameras are operational on school days from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

School zone speed cameras:

Potter Burns Elementary School and Goff Middle School

Nathanael Greene Elementary School

Curtis Elementary School

Varieur Elementary School

Samuel Slater Middle School and Cunningham Elementary School

Shea High School

Jenks Middle School

Agnes Little Elementary School

Curvin McCabe Elementary School

Red light intersection cameras: