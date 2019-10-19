Closings & Delays
Patriots put final touches on Jets prep, Tom Brady responds to criticism of his cameo in new Netflix series

The Patriots are gearing up for their Monday night meeting with the New York Jets, but another issue made headlines on Saturday. Tom Brady is being criticised for a cameo appearance in a Netflix series, where some interpreted his role to be making fun of Patriots owner, Robert Kraft. In the series, titled “Living with Yourself,” Brady appears to be leaving a massage parlor.

Brady responded to the criticism on Saturday, explaining that’s not what the scene was about, and that it was taken out of context. He added that the scene was shot in front of a green screen a year ago, and the scene was written four years ago.

Meanwhile, the Patriots ruled out Josh Gordon, Matt LaCosse, and Ryan Izzo for Monday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

