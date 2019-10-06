Patriots get back on track in second half to beat Redskins, 33-7

New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo (85) makes a touchdown catch against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (WPRI) – The Patriots overcame a terrible first half against the winless Washington Redskins Sunday afternoon, eventually pulling away for a 33-7 win.

Washington’s Steven Sims Jr. opened the scoring on a 67-yard run before Tom Brady connected with Julian Edelman for a 6-yard strike on the next drive.

But the New England offense spun its wheels for the rest of the half. The teams went to the locker rooms with the Pats up 12-7, with Brady having thrown an interception, new kicker Mike Nugent having missed an extra point, and the offense having failed to turn an interception into a touchdown with less than a minute left in the half, settling instead for a field goal.

But the Patriots adjusted as they seemingly always do and chalked up touchdowns from Brandon Bolden and Sony Michel in the third quarter. They added a ten-yard touchdown to a wide-open Ryan Izzo in the fourth as Washington’s resistance crumbled.

Brady took a seat after the Izzo touchdown and Jarrett Stidham took over. During the game Brady passed Brett Favre on the all-time passing yards list and finished just 17 yards short of overtaking Peyton Manning for second place behind Drew Brees.

The Patriots have a short week as they host the Giants Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. on FOX. The Giants lost to Minnesota Sunday afternoon, 28-10, to fall to 2-3 on the year.