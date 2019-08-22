Patriots’ Patrick Chung indicted on cocaine charge

This is a 2019 photo of Patrick Chung of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Monday, June 3, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Hampshire grand jury has indicted New England Patriots player Patrick Chung for allegedly possessing cocaine, Target 12 has confirmed.

The team did not respond to questions throughout the morning Thursday, but issued a brief statement shortly after noon saying, “We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”

Chung faces a single charge from June 25 that he “did possess or have under his control quantity of the controlled drug cocaine,” and he is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 28, according to court documents obtained by Target 12. Jury selection in his trial is slated to happen next March.

The Chung indictment was confirmed in a Belknap Superior Court filing after his name was included in a Laconia Daily Sun article listing all recent grand jury actions in Belknap County, N.H.

A spokesperson for the Meredith police directed questions to the Belknap county attorney’s office. An employee there said the county attorney would not be available to answer questions until next week.

Chung owns a property in Meredith purchased for $1.1 million in 2018, according to the town assessor’s office. The waterfront property is alongside Meredith Bay, an offshoot of the popular Lake Winnipeasaukee Lake at the foot of the White Mountain National Forest.

Patrick Chung has been a Patriots safety for most of the last decade over two stints with the team.

The Patriots are scheduled to plan their first preseason home game tonight.