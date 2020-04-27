Parking Lot Lunch for Gym Friends Missing Each Other

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Hitting the gym may not only good for the body but also the mind and often for many the social aspect becomes the most important part. Social distancing has of course complicated that.

“It’s great to see everybody. Our average age is 60+ to 80+ and we usually like water aerobics because it’s easy on our arthritis. We are a good group, a fun group,” said Deborah Mahr.

Over the years, these ladies have created a bond seeing each other several days a week in the pool for exercise classes and monthly for their lunch gatherings.

“We miss each other so much because we see each other everyday pretty much at the gym,” said Mary LaBar.

They were determined to reconnect during the pandemic but options were limited. So, they picked a date and a time and met for lunch.

It might be in there cars, in a parking lot, 6 feet away but they are together.

“We haven’t seen each other, all we do is text. So this is awesome. It’s so wonderful.”

The group says these drive up lunches is something they will do again sometime soon.

