Parents of Newly Adopted Boy Hold Special Graduation Ceremony

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s been a year full of hardship and changes for a Warwick couple and their newly adopted son. So, when that little boy Shawn graduated kindergarten, you better believe they would celebrate.

It’s been over a year, since Marie DeLoreto, a kindergarten teacher at Oakland Beach Elementary school met a student that would change her life forever.

She called her husband Steve to gush.

“I called him and said you are going to get this little boy and you’re going to fall in love with him. I said there is something about him I know it. He ended up in his classroom and he fell in love with him so when everything just went down we knew in our heart that we were going to take him,” said Marie.

Steve teaches special education at Lippitt Elementary School and as luck would have it, got Shawn as a student.

Steve said, “He went from within a year and a half from non-verbal to potty training, verbal, counting to a 100, sight words. It was just a phenomenal turn around to watch and see as a parent and a teacher.”

In December, the couple formerly adopting the 6 year-old who stole their hearts. Then after so much progress came the challenges of distance learning.

“It went pretty well for him academically wise but socially and emotionally it was a little tough for him” said Steve.

After so much hard work during the school year a celebration was a necessity.

“It was something that I think he deserved and it was kind of fun and funny at the same time using his classmates as stuffed animals,” said Steve.

The couple wanted to thank the community for their amazing support and helping to get Shawn settled into his new home with everything he needed.

