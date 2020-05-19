Pandemic Inspires Local Musician’s Song ‘Windows, Walls and Doors’

(WPRI) – Sometimes during the darkest times, come the biggest inspirations.

Ron Varone has many hobbies, but his favorite by far is playing music.

“I’m a local gigging performer. I’m not that great at it, but I do it and people seem to like it. I enjoy it a tremendous amount,” he says.

This time of struggle inspired him to create his own music.

LISTEN: Windows, Walls and Doors

“I couldn’t help feeling compassion for not only the victims but for their families as well. I wanted to somehow make a tribute to them for not only the infected person but for the families and the loved ones who are left behind,” said Varone.

His newly written song is called ‘Windows, Walls and Doors.’

“I was focused on this… You see the news reports on this and it’s heartbreak and how people are separated and they can’t say what they want to say to others because they are separated by windows, walls and doors,” said Varone.

The separation from loved ones is something we can all relate to.

He said, “My mother who is 87… I’ve seen her once in 8 weeks and one time it was through the window.”

It might not be his bread and butter but music is his outlet, especially during these times.

“I love it. I play as often as I can, especially for an old guy like me. It feels great to be out there performing…people having fun and I just enjoy doing it. It’s something that I truly enjoy.

Varone says his hope is to somehow get the song into the hands of someone who can – perform it at its full potential – then donate any profits to the fight against Covid 19.

We want to share your stories of compassion and kindness. Reach out to me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we would love to share your stories in the days ahead.