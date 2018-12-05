Opioid overdose antidote to be more widely available at RWU

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island university will soon have the opioid overdose antidote naloxone on campus.

A group of Roger Williams University students, faculty and staff says the drug, also known by the brand name Narcan, will be placed in buildings around campus once supplies are available. Training in its use is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Public Safety Director Steven Melaragno says the naloxone will be placed wherever there is a defibrillator. Campus emergency medical technicians and public safety officers already carry the medication. He says making it more widely available could save a life in the minutes it takes for EMTs to arrive on the scene of an overdose.

Roger Williams, with campuses in Bristol and Providence, has about 4,000 undergraduates as well as hundreds of law and other graduate students.