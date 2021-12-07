Oneida County COVID-19 update, December 7th

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hospitals in Rhode Island are starting to feel the effects of the recent rise in new COVID-19 cases.

New data from the R.I. Department of Health shows there are 203 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, with 29 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 15 on ventilators. That marks the first time there have been more than 200 hospitalizations in the state since mid-February.