Officer killed in attack at U.S. Capitol was native of western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 22News has learned that the officer killed in the attack at the U.S. Capitol Friday is a native of western Massachusetts.

Capitol Police Officer William Evans, also known as Billy, graduated from Western New England University back in 2002. And he grew up in North Adams.

Evans was killed Friday afternoon when a man drove his car into a barricade at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. hitting Evans and another officer. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, then allegedly jumped out of the car with a knife and was shot and killed by Capitol police.

Evans was an 18-year veteran of the force, and a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. His childhood friend Jason LaForest said Evans is the father of two young children. He shared a message from Evans’ family.

“Billy went to work this morning a dad, who loved being a police officer. Above all else, they want people to know that the man who will now lie in a flag draped casket was an amazing dad to two little kids and he loved serving our lawmakers and visitors to the Capitol and keeping them safe. It’s a sad loss.”

In a statement to 22News, Congressman Neal said quote:

He is indeed a hometown hero and a patriot who risked and sadly lost his life to protect our country. We are a grateful nation in mourning. Congressman Richard Neal

The Congressman was not at the Capitol at the time of the attack.

Investigators are now trying to figure out the attacker’s motive but said there is no apparent connection to terrorism.

The Massachusetts State Police are closely watching the investigation. In a statement to 22News Dave Procopio, the director of media communications at the Massachusetts State Police said they haven’t discovered any connection between the suspect and Massachusetts.