Odeum Theater Rents Marquee To Generate Revenue

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – Since Covid 19, businesses are forced to get creative in order to stay alive, but with so many restrictions still underway options are limited.

“Our lifeblood is things that happen in our building. We don’t have take out concerts, take out comedians. Ever since the quarantine, the lockdown came down, we have been pivoting in so many different ways,” said Odeum Theater Board President Dan Speca.

So, if you’ve ever dreamed of having your name up in lights on a billboard, a marquee for all to see, on Main Street in East Greenwich, that dream can be a reality.

“The response has been fantastic so far. Folks can rent the marquee. We are doing it typically in 2 or three hour slots,” said Speca.

The very public way to show love and support is catching on fast.

Speca continued, “We had one person rented out both sides of the marquee. He was professing his love for this woman. It was awesome. A lot of graduations. We’ve got birthdays. Somebody posted that he missed all his friends at the fruit stand. It’s a love letter of a different sorts.”

The future is still on hold for event venues like the Odeum.

“As long as we know what’s coming, we will be able to plan for that. We are putting plans in place to show movies and hopefully have our bar open, depending on what those restrictions might be. We are planning for those things so we are ready to go once we know when that is going to be.”

Speca tells me with the PPP loan they received and some reserves, they will be alright. In the meantime, they will continue to reschedule events.

