Nurse spearheads helmet donation for local group with passion for cycling

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – A local nurse spearheads a life-saving donation to a group of women and girls with a passion for cycling.

The Newport chapter of ‘Black Girls Do Bike,’ is part of the national community of women and girls of color, who share a love of biking.

After learning about a newly created chapter in Rhode Island, Nie Bohlen, a nurse with Brown Surgical Associates, wanted to help.

The trauma nurse reached out to the injury prevention unit at Rhode Island Hospital’s Trauma Center about organizing a helmet donation.

The trauma center also plans to conduct injury prevention work with the group when the weather warms.

