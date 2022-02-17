LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As NEWS10 continues our coverage marking WGY’s centennial Sunday, the radio station’s legends of past and present are reflecting on the anniversary. From the man who started it all to the first woman in radio, the voices of yesterday paved the way for today’s announcers.

Joe Gallagher was on the airwaves at WGY from 1983 until 1989 and then returned in 1997 until 2020.

“Our primary goal was to provide information, that news and information, but we also had a lot of fun. And Don Weeks and I used to go back and forth all the time. He was sneaky but he was very talented and a very gifted broadcaster!” said Gallagher.

Current WGY News Anchor Diane Donato has been with the station for more than 10 years. She grew up listening to WGY.

“WGY is a station that if you grew up around here, it was the big station. It was the station every listened to,” she said.

Donato credits Martha Brooks for paving the way for other women in radio. Brooks was a trailblazer when she became working at WGY in the 1930s.

Chuck Custer dedicated more than 35 years of his career at WGY. During his time at the station, wearing multiple hats.

“The connection people had with station and the personalities, people would ask for your autograph. We certainly didn’t have the egos for that, it just goes to show you the connection they had with people at the radio station,” said Custer.