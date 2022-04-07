CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The average high temperature for this time of year is 57 degrees and it’s been right around average or below so far this month.

As we head through the rest of this week and this weekend, temperatures will be on the cool side but as we head into next week you can see that the warmer temperatures will start to move our way with highs getting up into the 60s to around 70 by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Temperature Outlook for April is calling for warmer than average temperatures for New England right through the end of the month.