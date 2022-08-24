SAUGUS, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont man was struck and killed while crossing Route 1 in Saugus Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, at around 10:04 p.m. 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez of Bennington, Vermont was crossing Route 1 southbound in Saugus from the area of a Burger King, near the Essex Street exit. He made it to the far leftmost lane when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by a 60-year-old man from Wakefield.

Vasquez was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he died due to his injuries. State police say that he was crossing the highway where his girlfriend was waiting for him.

The driver remained at the location and cooperated with the Troopers. No charges have been filed at this time however, the investigation is ongoing and will be determined if charges are warranted.