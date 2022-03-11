(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Due to the expected snowstorm, a snow emergency has been declared in Utica starting Friday, March 11th.

Current status:

The City of Utica will enter a Snow Emergency startig at 10:00 pm.

All vehicles are to be removed from the street to allow safe passage for snow removal and emergency services vehicles. Any vehicles left on the roads may be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

This snow emergency will last until further notice. Eyewitness News will notify you when the ordinance has been lifted.