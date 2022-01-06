Six $50K Powerball tickets sold in New York

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Six lucky New Yorkers received a surprise this week.

The New York Lottery confirmed on Thursday that six third-prize tickets for the January 5, 2022, Powerball® drawing were purchased in New York State. Each of these winning tickets were worth $50,000.

According to the New York Lottery, the winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 5 are: 6-14-25-33-46 and the Powerball is 17.

The prize-winning tickets were purchased at Stewart’s Shops in Slingerlands, Blak Service Station in Brooklyn, Food Mart in White Plains, 99 Cents Up Store in Astoria, PPL United Wine and Liquor in East Elmhurst and My Neighbors Grocery Store in Long Island City.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. Three third-place tickets were also sold in the state on January 1.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.