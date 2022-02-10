UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Senator Joseph Griffo has proposed legislation that would provide additional resources to law enforcement agencies in an effort to keep Central New York safe.

“The residents of our communities have to lend their voices now to support law enforcement and the men and women who are out each and every day putting their lives online for our citizens,” said Senator Griffo.

Griffo is drafting legislation that would provide for a 100 million dollar allocation to law enforcement agencies each year, for the next three years.

“Which would be modeled after the federal cop’s program it would be for additional police officers and the necessary resources for them to do their job over 80 percent of it would be for putting new officers on the streets and then the additional 20 percent would go towards resources necessary in order to do their jobs such as vests and things of that nature,” said Griffo.

The proposal also includes a complete repeal of the state’s bail law.

“And then begin to talk to law enforcement and district attorneys and criminal defense attorneys to say how do we do this to reform the criminal justice system but to do it right with common-sense approaches,” said Griffo.

The Senator says he would like to see a change in the discovery laws as well in order to ensure that witnesses and victims are protected. The last part of the proposed legislation institutes severe consequences for murdering a police officer.

“Ensuring that there is a mandatory sentence of life without parole or reinstituting capital punishment,” said Griffo.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol emphasized Senator Griffo’s proposal for a complete repeal of the state’s bail changes and says that law enforcement will continue to support the senator in order to see the changes needed in this system.

“We need to make sure that the people in our communities feel safe and without a safe community, you have nothing else. You can have all the economic development all the tourism in a community but people need to feel safe but we need change,” said Sheriff Maciol.