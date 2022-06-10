MOUNT WASHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been one month since a 75-year-old man was reported missing in the Berkshires and has not been found yet.

According to State Police, 75-year-old Giuseppe Musto of Boston was reported missing from his home early morning on Sunday, May 8. His pickup truck was located in the DCR parking lot at Mount Washington State Forest later that day.

Musto is described as 5’5″ in height, weighs approximately 200 pounds and has gray hair. It is not known what clothes he may be wearing.

State Police told 22News there is no threat to the public in connection to his disappearance. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the State Police Lee Barracks at 413-243-0600.