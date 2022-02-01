Off the Beaten Path: I Love Books

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking to add to your library collection, ‘I Love Books’ in Delmar has everything you need and more. Owner Melissa Steen opened the beloved bookstore in 1990 to share her love of books with the community.

“If you need a gift there is something for everyone here! You’re going to walk into the store and everywhere you turn there’s going to be something to look at,” said Steen.

I Love Books features a unique combination of books, toys, greeting cards, jewelry and quirky unusual items for all ages. Steen says they are always changing and improving their sections of books based on the environment and customer needs.

I Love Books is located in 380 Delaware Avenue in Delmar, N.Y. 12054. The store is open Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Face masks are required for all customers and curbside pick-up is also available. Call 518-478-0715 during store hours or email Ilovebooksdelmar@gmail.com anytime for immediate assistance.