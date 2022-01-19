NYSPHSAA requires COVID-19 vaccine or negative test at large events

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Large-school high school sporting events will be required to follow guidelines from the Department of Health.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has confirmed that it will be subject to the New York State Department of Health guidance for large-school indoor events of 5,000 attendees or greater.

This includes two NYSPHSAA state tournaments, the Wrestling Individual Championships scheduled for February 25 and February 26 in Albany, and the Boys Basketball Championships set for March 18 through March 20 in Glens Falls.

“As the governing body for interscholastic athletics in New York state, it is important that we adhere to NYSDOH guidelines that are in place for the health and safety of participants and fans,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA said in a press release. “A year ago, hosting state championship events was not possible. Thankfully, we now have the ability to provide participation opportunities for students under the direction of public health officials.”

According to NYSPHSAA, all attendees, ages five and older will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test upon entry into the venue. This applies to coaches and athletes.

Full vaccination is defined as having received the second mRNA shot, or a single Johnson & Johnson dose at least 14 days prior to the start of each tournament. Proof must be provided in paper form, digitally or by presenting the State’s Excelsior Pass.

Negative PCR tests must be taken within 72 hours of the event. NYSPHSAA stated that it is also working with venues to also offer on-site testing. Additional details will be available when finalized.

Masks will also be required to be worn at all times when inside the venues. All guidelines are subject to change based on guidance from NYDOH.