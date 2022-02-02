NYSPHSAA, NFL teams launch girls flag football program

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new girls’ flag football program is coming to New York State schools.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New Yor Jets to create a girls flag football pilot program across its 48 member schools.

According to NYSPHSAA, Sections I, IV, V, VI, VIII and XI have all committed to teams within their sections participating in the inaugural girls flag football pilot program set to being in the spring of 2022.

Beginning this spring, teams will play six to eight games with the season running until the end of May. Games will be seven-on-seven and played on a regulation-size field.

NYSPHAA and the NFL are currently forming official rules for the program. and each section has the choice to host local championships.

“This is an historic day for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association as we are able to initiate something in our state that has never been done before thanks to a partnership with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a press release. “We are grateful and excited to partner with the Bills, Giants and Jets to provide beneficial participation opportunities for female high school student-athletes in our state.”

After the program is launched this spring, NYSPHSAA will work toward the goal of the program gaining an “emerging sport” status in 2023. An “emerging sport” is when four sections have at least four or more teams in that sport.

Funding for the program is being provided by the three NFL teams. Donations from the Bills will be designated for teams in Section V and VI, funding from the Giants will support teams in Sections I and IV and the Jets will support the teams in Section VII and XI. Nike has also donated $100,000 which will be evenly distributed to sections for gear and equipment.

The following schools are set to participate in the pilot program this spring:

Section I

Somers High School

Scarsdale High School

Lakeland High School

Walter Panas High School

Hastings High School

Peekskill High School

Greenburg-North Castle

Brewster

Section IV

Binghamtom High School

Ithaca High School

Chenango Valley High School

Norwich High School

Section V

Destiny Christian School

Rochester Academy Charter School

James Monroe Upper School

Edison Tech

Eastridge High School

Canisteo- Greenwood

Irondequoit High School

Spencerport High School

Section VI

Buffalo Academy of Science

Nigara Falls High School

Sweet Home High School

Depew High School

West Seneca East High School

North Tonawanda High School

West Seneca West High School

Frontier High School

Hamburg High School

Amherst High School Iroquois High School

Orchard Park High School

Section VIII

Freeport High School

Long Beach High School

Locust Valley High School

West Hempstead High School

Plainview-Old Bethpage High School

Hempstead High School

Lynbrook High School

Massapequa High School

Section XI