NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State is advising residents to remain vigilant and beware of scammers while doing their part to support Ukraine and the ongoing crisis.

The state warned that scammers often take advantage of disastrous situations when people are empathetic to others and looking to help. A press release from NYS claimed that the invasion of Ukraine provides an opportunity for scammers to set up fake charities or pose as convincing war victims.

Scammers may design websites to mimic the official site of a legitimate charity to steal money or personal information from unsuspecting donors.

The state informed residents that scammers often make contact through social media, unsolicited emails, phone calls, or text messages. Scammers at times request to send money through a payment application such as Cash App, Venmo, or Zelle, then transfer the money to a bank account abroad or send prepaid gift cards.

Many recent scams include requests for donations in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. The state warned that scammers are creative and will continue to think of new ways to defraud people, so consumers should always be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

Governor Kathy Hochul said it’s important that residents pay attention to where they are sending their money so it is donated to the right cause.

“New York is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, and New Yorkers always lend a hand to help those in need,” said Governor Hochul. “However, we must be wary of those who attempt to commit fraud, taking advantage of the kindness of others. In your generosity to help our Ukrainian friends and family, remember that if something seems suspicious, it likely is. Encourage your friends and family, especially older loved ones, to stay alert online.”

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection recommended that residents take the proper precautions to avoid being scammed. This includes doing research on the charity before donating, verifying friends on social media since they could be scammers using stolen information, and not donating money over the phone.

Additionally, residents are advised to ask how their money is going to be spent, keep their personal information private, and donate by check or card so the donation can be tracked and individuals have a record of it. If individuals suspect that they have encountered a fraudulent attempt to receive donations, they can file a complaint with the New York State Division of Consumer Protection.