NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“The vaccine is a key tool to beat back this virus and keep our families safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Parents and guardians, please talk to your pediatrician or health care provider about getting your children vaccinated, and boosted if eligible if you haven’t already.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:    

  • Test Results Reported – 170,969
  • Total Positive – 2,640
  • Percent Positive – 1.54%  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.23%     
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,574 (-171)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 270
  • Patients in ICU – 443 (-17)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 245 (-13)
  • Total Discharges – 283,641 (+403)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 38 
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,451   
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 68,628   
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,710,674
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 11,621
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 230,837
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%    
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%      
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.3% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9% 
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.9%      
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.5%      
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.2%     

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION      Saturday, February 192022 Friday, February 182022 Thursday, February 172022 
Capital Region  21.7823.3322.99
Central New York  28.9230.7633.34
Finger Lakes  16.3817.3018.45
Long Island  12.5213.2814.25
Mid-Hudson  14.3215.0215.36
Mohawk Valley  25.9625.9927.20
New York City  13.1913.7014.39
North Country  35.9437.3440.51
Southern Tier  30.1730.4031.91
Western New York  17.7618.1019.26
Statewide  16.2016.8917.75

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionThursday, February 17, 2022Friday, February 18, 2022Saturday, February 19, 2022
Capital Region4.22%4.26%4.00%
Central New York6.37%5.88%5.51%
Finger Lakes4.25%3.97%3.83%
Long Island2.66%2.50%2.32%
Mid-Hudson2.71%2.61%2.49%
Mohawk Valley4.75%4.66%4.58%
New York City1.52%1.43%1.35%
North Country7.53%7.12%6.97%
Southern Tier3.78%3.63%3.49%
Western New York4.98%4.66%4.50%
Statewide2.50%2.36%2.23%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:      

Borough in NYCThursday, February 17, 2022Friday, February 18, 2022Saturday, February 19, 2022
Bronx1.37%1.35%1.24%
Kings1.40%1.30%1.17%
New York1.72%1.61%1.59%
Queens1.53%1.42%1.35%
Richmond1.77%1.70%1.74%

Yesterday 2,640 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,886,801. A geographic breakdown is as follows:     

County New Positive 
Albany 37
Allegany 9
Broome 73
Cattaraugus 14
Cayuga 21
Chautauqua 15
Chemung 20
Chenango 8
Clinton 34
Columbia 12
Cortland 14
Delaware 8
Dutchess 25
Erie 156
Essex 8
Franklin 19
Fulton 13
Genesee 2
Greene 9
Hamilton 1
Herkimer 14
Jefferson 28
Lewis 2
Livingston 10
Madison 4
Monroe 89
Montgomery 14
Nassau 133
Niagara 26
NYC 999
Oneida 40
Onondaga 96
Ontario 21
Orange 42
Orleans 3
Oswego 28
Otsego 19
Putnam 9
Rensselaer 22
Rockland 21
Saratoga 37
Schenectady 19
Schoharie 4
Schuyler 3
Seneca 6
St. Lawrence 31
Steuben 18
Suffolk 152
Sullivan 14
Tioga 10
Tompkins 54
Ulster 30
Warren 12
Washington 16
Wayne 9
Westchester 102
Wyoming 1
Yates 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1549058.4%6441.6%
Central New York1036765.0%3635.0%
Finger Lakes33215145.5%18154.5%
Long Island41019447.3%21652.7%
Mid-Hudson2218538.5%13661.5%
Mohawk Valley533871.7%1528.3%
New York City94538841.1%55758.9%
North Country673552.2%3247.8%
Southern Tier975556.7%4243.3%
Western New York19210554.7%8745.3%
Statewide2,5741,20846.9%1,36653.1%

Yesterday, 38 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,451. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:      

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Albany2
Bronx2
Broome1
Chautauqua2
Cortland1
Erie3
Kings5
Nassau2
New York1
Niagara2
Onondaga3
Orange1
Queens2
Richmond1
Saratoga1
Schenectady1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk4
Ulster1
Wayne2
Grand Total38

Yesterday, 398 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,262 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:     

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region963,839108
Central New York644,982125
Finger Lakes862,142165
Long Island2,176,285-110
Mid-Hudson1,699,42338
Mohawk Valley324,44340
New York City7,972,482-147
North Country303,08411
Southern Tier438,71515
Western New York952,268153
Statewide16,337,663398

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region881,172183
Central New York595,900198
Finger Lakes798,537270
Long Island1,929,696570
Mid-Hudson1,487,420381
Mohawk Valley301,40673
New York City7,040,39374
North Country274,12489
Southern Tier401,404124
Western New York873,717300
Statewide14,583,7692,262

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region451,8355986,440
Central New York301,2945025,432
Finger Lakes471,7718348,775
Long Island1,087,2862,37226,978
Mid-Hudson830,3561,42618,889
Mohawk Valley160,4712292,967
New York City2,745,6302,06961,177
North Country141,3951852,904
Southern Tier214,5222463,418
Western New York512,5577199,193
Statewide6,917,1179,180146,173