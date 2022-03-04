UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) will host an in-person hiring event on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Wynn Hospital Construction Site Offices, Second Floor, 201 Lafayette Street in Utica, New York. These monthly events have been very successful in providing solid careers for members of the community. Join us to see what opportunities are available.

Interviews will be held for nursing positions including registered nurses, nurse technicians, care attendants, and lab technicians for inpatient and outpatient services. Participants will have the opportunity to speak with a supervisor, be interviewed, and – if qualified – be hired right at the event.

Those interested can secure their spot today by completing the form here. Once registered, a Human Resources representative will reach out to schedule a time for an interview. Walk-ins are welcome.