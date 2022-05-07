(WWTI) — May 7 is National Tourism Day, the final day of National Travel and Tourism Week, highlighting contributions the travel industry has made to economic growth in the United States.

According to AAA, many aspects of travel are on the rebound. AAA Travel booking data shows that reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises and hotels for Memorial Day are up 122% over last year.

This year’s theme of the “Future of Travel” elevates how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world.

National Travel and Tourism Week was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S, making this the 39th annual celebration as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years.

“AAA Western and Central New York is thrilled to see travel rebound as we work to strengthen the tourism industry and economy,” said Carol DiOrio, Vice President of Travel at AAA Western and Central New York. “This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are spotlighting how travel benefits our workforce, supports global economies, and reconnects Americans to each other and the world.”

“NTTW has special significance this year as the travel industry looks ahead to a bright future,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “This NTTW is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry and how we are rebuilding to be more dynamic, innovative, sustainable and inclusive in the months and years to come.

“Before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S.- evidence of the outsized role the industry will play in driving America’s recovery and future economic growth,” Dow said.

AAA Western and Central New York is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week even more as the recipient of the 2021 Allianz Partners Top Club Award for mid-size AAA clubs, thanks to the company’s results during 2021 for overall sales and year over year growth as travelers are increasingly turning to travel insurance to protect their vacation investments.

AAA travel sales advisors were recognized for their accomplishments as AAA Western and Central New York received the 2021 Allianz Partners Top Club Award. Pictured, from left: Mary McIntosh (AAA Watertown), Terri Cummings (AAA Orchard Park), Mamie Cimato (AAA Amherst), and Geri Van Alstine (AAA DeWitt). Missing from photo: Tracey Miller (AAA Penfield/AAA Plus Virtual Team).

A recent AAA survey finds that one-third, 31%, of U.S. travelers say they are more likely to purchase travel insurance for their trips planned between now and the end of 2022, specifically due to the pandemic.

The ability to cancel a trip and get a refund is by far the most frequently cited benefit of travel insurance, with 69% of travelers saying this is most important to them when considering travel insurance for an upcoming trip. AAA advises travelers to look into travel insurance policies that include a “cancel for any reason” component, which could offer more flexibility and protection in the event a traveler needs to cancel their trip.