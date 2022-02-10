NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Eight days. That’s all it took, eight days, for Katerina and John Dallas to fall in love and get married.

When John Dallas was 35 he traveled to Greece with his mom to visit relatives. During the entire trip, his relatives were attempting to marrying him, but Dallas wasn’t having any of it.

That all changed when John locked eyes with Katerina. He said he doesn’t believe in love at first sight, but when he saw Katerina he knew she was the one for him.

“And as soon as I see John I love him,” said Katerina. “Believe me he was so handsome, so beautiful.”

On day three, John proposed and by day eight they were having a lavish wedding. Katerina says John did all the work to make the wedding special.

When they first met, Katerina didn’t know much English and John didn’t speak Greek. During those first years, they say love was their language.

52 years later, their love is going strong. Their two sons and five grandkids are their biggest accomplishment as a couple they both said.