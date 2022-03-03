ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Starting Mar. 2nd the mask mandate in schools across New York state has been lifted. Eyewitness News spoke with the Utica City School District and the New Hartford Central School District. Both superintendents are hopeful the new policy is a step in the right direction.

“It seems to be that we’re pulling out of this pandemic,” said Cosimo Tangorra, New Hartford Central School District Superintendent.

If students or faculty want to continue to wear masks, they have the right to do so.

“If they want their child to wear a mask and that’s fine they have a right that’s their child. So, I think that’s a good thing and if a teacher or someone wants to wear a mask some people may have underlying health conditions some people may have a different set of circumstances,” said Bruce Karam, Utica City School District Superintendent.

While Superintendent Karam says that so far he thinks the community in the Utica City School District is overall happy with the decision, Superintendent Tangorra explains that he has heard mixed emotions over the repeal in New Hartford.

“Everybody has heard from the folks who are opposed to masks but those who are in favor and really don’t want us to move this quickly and this dramatically aren’t quite as loud, but I think they’re equal in numbers and I think its a balance,” said Tangorra.

When looking at the transition from masks to no masks, Superintendent Karam says he does not feel it will be a difficult transition.

“Now we’re going back the other way back to more normalcy. I think it’s going to take a little time to get used to being somewhat normal again as far as how we do things day today,” said Karam.

Tangorra explains that he is worried that this may cause the COVID numbers to go up.

“I’m also curious to see how things work out in a couple weeks I do have a bit of a fear that the infection rate may creep up its active research we’ll find out how things turn out,” said Tangorra.

Both superintendents say they will continue to work with the Oneida County Health Department to monitor the numbers and set guidelines if needed.