BOSTON (WWLP) – What could you, Lady Gaga and Steven Tyler have in common? You could have unclaimed property in Massachusetts just like them.

“Put on your poker face and declare what is rightfully yours,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, “Reach for your telephone and give us a call today to begin the claims process!”

The State Treasurer Department announced Thursday that more than 55,000 new properties worth millions of dollars have been added to the state’s unclaimed property, including Stefani Germanotta, a.k.a Lady Gaga. The state says the latest update, which will be announced next week in the Boston Globe and Boston Herald, only includes individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100.

Unclaimed property can range from forgotten savings and checking accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and more. After three years of inactivity, these properties are turned over to the state and added to the unclaimed property list.

Other musicians on the list include Pharrell Williams, members of New Edition, Yo Yo Ma, Steven Tyler, Megan Trainor, and Susan Tedeschi.

Search for unclaimed property in your name on www.findmassmoney.com or call the live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).

Every six months, the state updated the unclaimed property list. The Treasury Department processed over 113,000 claims worth over $174 million in property to its rightful owners last year.